Vertu Motors (LON:VTU) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $60.86

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 60.86 ($0.75) and traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.66). Vertu Motors shares last traded at GBX 54.60 ($0.67), with a volume of 391,688 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of £193.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 60.86.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.65. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other Vertu Motors news, insider Robert Forrester purchased 39,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £20,041.47 ($24,587.74). Also, insider Karen Anderson purchased 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,796.26 ($2,203.73).

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates 150 chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

