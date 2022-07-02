VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) Price Target Cut to $5.00

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Craig Hallum from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective points to a potential upside of 150.01% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE VIAO opened at $2.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.43. VIA optronics has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.53.

VIA optronics ( NYSE:VIAO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,841 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VIA optronics by 68.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 128,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in VIA optronics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,343,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after purchasing an additional 149,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIA optronics during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIA optronics AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

