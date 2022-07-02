Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) PT Lowered to $11.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at JMP Securities from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 116.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viant Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP stock opened at $5.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Viant Technology has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Viant Technology ( NASDAQ:DSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $27.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,122,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Viant Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 299,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Viant Technology by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 116,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,192,000. 14.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viant Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels, including desktop, mobile, connected and linear TV, in-game, streaming audio, and digital billboards.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.