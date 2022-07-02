Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 4.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $34.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Viasat traded as low as $29.16 and last traded at $29.24. Approximately 2,014 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 433,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viasat from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

Get Viasat alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 55,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Viasat by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 34.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,381 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Viasat during the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Viasat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $701.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.