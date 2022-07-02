Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 302,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.0% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $67,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA increased its stake in Visa by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 2,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in Visa by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 75,233 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,128,000 after buying an additional 58,433 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

