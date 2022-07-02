Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Upgraded to Overweight by Barclays

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 200 ($2.45) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Virgin Money UK from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Virgin Money UK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Virgin Money UK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virgin Money UK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

Shares of Virgin Money UK stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. Virgin Money UK has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $2.17.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; risk management; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.