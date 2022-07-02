Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173,263 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 58,248 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of TCW Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.19 and its 200-day moving average is $211.78. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.91 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on V shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

