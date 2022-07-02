Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 27.2% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Visa by 4.2% during the first quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $97,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 20.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V stock opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.19 and a 200-day moving average of $211.78.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total transaction of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,266,215.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

