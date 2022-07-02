Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,232,310 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,000,734,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145,363 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.78.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.24.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

