Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.9% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 10.3% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 8,196 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the first quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Visa by 12.0% in the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 18,405 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $199.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $203.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $378.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

