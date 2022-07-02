VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,296 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,292,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,329,923. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $114.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.35. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.53 and a 52-week high of $167.83.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

