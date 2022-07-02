Vodafone Group Public Limited to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Vodafone Group Public in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vodafone Group Public’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on VOD. UBS Group cut their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 147 ($1.80) to GBX 146 ($1.79) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.82) to GBX 225 ($2.76) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $15.61 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $196,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,276 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $105,999,000 after buying an additional 208,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 9.6%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

