Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.50.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson set a $2.50 price target on shares of Volta in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Volta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Volta by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Volta by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $1,810,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Volta by 395.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Volta stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. Volta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Volta will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

