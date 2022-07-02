Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) PT Lowered to $34.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $29.47 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $47.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 11.96%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $4,998,627.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,185,928.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% in the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

