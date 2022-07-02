VP (LON:VP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $914.90

Shares of Vp plc (LON:VP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 914.90 ($11.22) and traded as low as GBX 832.30 ($10.21). VP shares last traded at GBX 853 ($10.46), with a volume of 8,775 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($16.07) target price on shares of VP in a report on Friday, April 8th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £341.31 million and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 917.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 914.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 25.50 ($0.31) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from VP’s previous dividend of $10.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. VP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.43%.

About VP (LON:VP)

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through UK Forks, Brandon Hire Station, ESS, Groundforce, TPA, MEP Hire, Torrent Trackside, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The UK Forks business engages in the rental of telescopic handlers and tracked access platforms for use in construction and housebuilding sites.

