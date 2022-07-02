W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $511.38.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GWW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $474.00 to $449.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

GWW stock opened at $461.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $476.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.31. W.W. Grainger has a 1 year low of $391.16 and a 1 year high of $529.91. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

In other news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total value of $135,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,030 shares of company stock worth $6,370,241. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $904,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,394,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $379,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

