Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.57

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.57 and last traded at $39.13, with a volume of 115245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.23.

The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.4775 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,396 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 167,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,749,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

