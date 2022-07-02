Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.76.

DIS opened at $96.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $92.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.04 billion, a PE ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average is $129.97.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $471,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

