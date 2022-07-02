Walter S. Woltosz Sells 17,461 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 17,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $838,128.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,140,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,728,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SLP stock opened at $49.86 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $57.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.86% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 30,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.