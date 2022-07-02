Want Want China Holdings Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2022

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTYGet Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Want Want China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Want Want China’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

About Want Want China (Get Rating)

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

