Want Want China Holdings Limited to Post FY2025 Earnings of $3.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Want Want China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Chen expects that the company will earn $3.28 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Want Want China’s current full-year earnings is $2.73 per share.

OTCMKTS:WWNTY opened at $46.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Want Want China has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $52.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.84.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

