Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$145.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$144.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections to C$138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Waste Connections to a “hold” rating and set a C$135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

WCN stock opened at C$159.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$161.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$164.26. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of C$146.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$183.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$41.04 billion and a PE ratio of 50.39.

Waste Connections ( TSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.5099999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.296 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 27.47%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

