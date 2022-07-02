Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 106.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 14,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 728.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 31,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management stock opened at $155.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.89. The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

