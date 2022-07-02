Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $336.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. Waters has a one year low of $288.32 and a one year high of $428.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $322.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.08 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 221.08%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waters will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after purchasing an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $189,516,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,261,515,000 after purchasing an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $361,093,000 after purchasing an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,599,000 after purchasing an additional 127,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.