Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $41.66

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.66 and last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 1473 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBS. StockNews.com cut shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day moving average is $53.78.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.51 per share, for a total transaction of $25,225.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,870.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.