Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.18% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

WBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $42.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $53.78.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Webster Financial will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Webster Financial news, Director Maureen Mitchell acquired 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Javier L. Evans sold 1,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total value of $48,149.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,070.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 243,617 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after purchasing an additional 64,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

