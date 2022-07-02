Wedbush Downgrades Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) to Neutral

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $36.10 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $62.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $46.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.90 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 16.50%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,792,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,728,000 after acquiring an additional 80,806 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axos Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,666,000 after buying an additional 170,470 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Axos Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,088,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,879,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after buying an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 939,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,536,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

