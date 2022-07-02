Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,583 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RVT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 89,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 99,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

RVT opened at $14.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

