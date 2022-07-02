Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 253 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,082,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,670,000 after purchasing an additional 38,949 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR opened at $80.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.10%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.12.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

