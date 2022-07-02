Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 3,837 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,003 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 548 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total value of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,240.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $34.83 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $167.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.81.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDOC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teladoc Health from $21.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

