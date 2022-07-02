Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 456.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

EMB opened at $86.15 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $113.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.96.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.