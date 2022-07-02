Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 4,564 Shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Manitex International were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 195.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 64,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 42,723 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 225,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Manitex International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 96,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $6.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market cap of $127.98 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49. Manitex International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $8.54.

Manitex International ( NASDAQ:MNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $60.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Coffey acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $49,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,260. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. The company also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, aerial platforms, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

