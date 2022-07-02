Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($65.02) to GBX 5,600 ($68.70) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,905.07.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $89.51.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

