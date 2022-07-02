Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,801 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Lane Capital were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OXLC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Lane Capital by 503.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 117,622 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $886,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 41,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 292,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after buying an additional 32,004 shares during the last quarter.

OXLC stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.14.

Oxford Lane Capital ( NASDAQ:OXLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.79%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

