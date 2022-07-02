Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 206 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,898 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,780,000 after acquiring an additional 846,290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,024,000 after acquiring an additional 678,097 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 832,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,688,000 after acquiring an additional 496,952 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $256.52 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.39 and a 1-year high of $374.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $284.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.26%.

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,160,985.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,671 shares of company stock worth $888,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.60.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

