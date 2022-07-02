Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 434 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Upstart by 542.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,050 shares of company stock valued at $7,845,894 in the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut Upstart from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Stephens cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.46.

UPST opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.23. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. Upstart’s quarterly revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

