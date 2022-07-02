Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 8,736 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,520,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,722 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 167.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,932,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,245 shares in the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,733,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,591,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 770,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $9.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 28.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.47%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

New Residential Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans, and Corporate segments. The company invests in mortgage servicing rights, mortgage origination and servicing companies, residential mortgage-backed securities, properties and loans, consumer loans, and other opportunistic investments.

