Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,490 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

