Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 7.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MGM has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

MGM opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.77. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.19.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.