Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.3% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 31,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $380.00 to $328.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $291.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.82 and a 52-week high of $558.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $324.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 7th that permits the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total value of $447,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $990,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Justin Devon Long sold 151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $41,559.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

