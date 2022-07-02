Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,946,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,438,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,804 shares of company stock worth $27,991,403 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,181.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,270.13 and a 200-day moving average of $2,571.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,044.16 and a twelve month high of $3,042.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

