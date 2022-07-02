Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.43.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

