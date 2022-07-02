Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,089 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAIL. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,894,000. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,220,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,296,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,164,000 after acquiring an additional 264,981 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,474,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,337,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

