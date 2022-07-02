Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cigna by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,982,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,440,396,000 after buying an additional 162,686 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,458,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,007,000 after purchasing an additional 63,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,428,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,969,000 after purchasing an additional 41,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $747,950,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $585,950,000 after purchasing an additional 163,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $268.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.20. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $273.58.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.73 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.12.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total value of $12,166,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares in the company, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,830 shares of company stock valued at $36,128,528 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

