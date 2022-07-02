Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,626,193.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,106,306. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $204.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.04 and a 12 month high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.68.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

