Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $111.00 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $109.89 and a 1-year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.65.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.36.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

