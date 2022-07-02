Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 119,140 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,982.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $46.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.48.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 128.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

