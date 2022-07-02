Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $33.80 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,254 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.5% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $33,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $145.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.04. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $143.92 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $363.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

