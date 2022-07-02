Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $823,000 Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $231,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $244,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 17.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

NYSE:BRO opened at $59.33 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.18 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $904.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III bought 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.99 per share, for a total transaction of $100,183.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $463,542.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 4,294 shares of company stock worth $248,253. Insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

