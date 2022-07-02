Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $830,000 Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.03. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.00 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.46.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

