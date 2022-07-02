Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $841,000 Stock Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,339 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 22,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $72.00 on Friday. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $55.54 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.01.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

